World Emblem Patch Package

The package includes a dye sublimation printer, software, templates, paper, ink, and blank polyester patches.

World Emblem has introduced the Perfect Print Sublimation System for on-demand full-color emblems and patches. The package includes a dye sublimation printer, software, templates, paper, ink, and blank polyester patches; a heat press is required for application onto garments. The company reports users can digitally print photorealistic patches that are safe for industrial laundering. Blank patches with a sewn merrowed border are offered in standard and custom shapes and sizes measuring 1 x 1 in. up to 13.5 x 8 in.

