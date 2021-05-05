Embroidery
World Emblem Patch Package
The package includes a dye sublimation printer, software, templates, paper, ink, and blank polyester patches.
World Emblem has introduced the Perfect Print Sublimation System for on-demand full-color emblems and patches. The package includes a dye sublimation printer, software, templates, paper, ink, and blank polyester patches; a heat press is required for application onto garments. The company reports users can digitally print photorealistic patches that are safe for industrial laundering. Blank patches with a sewn merrowed border are offered in standard and custom shapes and sizes measuring 1 x 1 in. up to 13.5 x 8 in.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: World Emblem
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Embroidery
Most Popular
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board Members Reflect on How 2020 Affected Their Businesses
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Announcing the 2020 Rising Stars Award Winners
-
Marshall Atkinson4 months ago
20 Ways to Be Successful During Disruption
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: Joshua Bunton
-
Videos4 months ago
Screen Printer Pivots from In-Person Live Printing to Virtual Events
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: David Kent
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
How TikTok Turns Your Followers into Customers
-
Headlines4 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Brain Squad — and Make Your Voice Heard!