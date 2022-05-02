Media & Substrates
World Emblem Woven Tags
The custom-made patches offering detailed artwork and small lettering with 66 thread colors (including four metallics) available.
World Emblem’s Woven Tags are custom-made patches offering detailed artwork and small lettering with 66 thread colors (including four metallics) available. With sizes ranging from .5 x .5 in. to 7.48 x 7.48 in., the borderless woven labels are fade resistant and feature a low-melt adhesive for application with any commercial heat press, the company reports.
MANUFACTURER: World Emblem
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
