World Emblem Woven Tags

World Emblem’s Woven Tags are custom-made patches offering detailed artwork and small lettering with 66 thread colors (including four metallics) available. With sizes ranging from .5 x .5 in. to 7.48 x 7.48 in., the borderless woven labels are fade resistant and feature a low-melt adhesive for application with any commercial heat press, the company reports.

