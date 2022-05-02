Connect with us

Media & Substrates

mm

Published

2 mins ago

on

World Emblem Woven Tags

World Emblem Woven Tags

The custom-made patches offering detailed artwork and small lettering with 66 thread colors (including four metallics) available.

World Emblem’s Woven Tags are custom-made patches offering detailed artwork and small lettering with 66 thread colors (including four metallics) available. With sizes ranging from .5 x .5 in. to 7.48 x 7.48 in., the borderless woven labels are fade resistant and feature a low-melt adhesive for application with any commercial heat press, the company reports.

World Emblem

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: World Emblem
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Most Popular