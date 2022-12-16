Press Releases
World Emblems Partners with Z Customization
Collaboration aimed at bringing more decorated products to the golf industry.
(PRESS RELEASE) HOLLYWOOD, FL — World Emblem, the leading global supplier of embroidered and heat applied emblems, recently partnered with Z Customization, Carlsbad, Calif., a full-service product design, development, sourcing, customization, and distribution company, to offer a new level of decorated products and services to the golf industry, such as has never been seen before.
Incorporating the latest technology and the fact that combined, the two companies have respective geographic locations in Georgia, California, Texas, and Mexico, they will be offering the highest-quality decorations to the golf world. These include direct embroidery, custom emblems, heat transfers, and direct-to-garment printing capabilities for apparel, headwear, bags, towels and other golf and lifestyle products. Also available will be Z Customization’s existing golf bag manufacturing capabilities through sourcing partners across Asia and Indonesia.
By working together, World Emblem and Z Customization will bring unparalleled service to the golf world. Fast turn times offered under one roof and made in North America. The combined locations of the two organizations will cut down on shipping costs to the end consumer.
Z Customization, in business since 2004, has established its reputation as the premiere decorating supplier for the golf market. Its customer list is a Who’s Who of sporting goods giants and Fortune 500 companies including The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA), The Ryder Cup, The Superbowl, and a host of golfing’s top players (Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day) and most-prestigious tournaments.
What was once a cottage industry will now benefit from state-of-the-art technology, allowing the golf industry to thrive through scalability, which translates into savings in manpower, time, freight, and growth capabilities.
For more information about World Emblem, go to worldemblem.com. To contact, call (800) 766-0448 or email to [email protected].
About World Emblem
World Emblem, Hollywood, Fla., is a full-service manufacturer and distributor of patches including embroidered, FlexStyle, sublimated, Print Stitch, leather and faux leather. It also offers name badges, pens, buttons, stickers and more. Services include custom decorating and direct embroidery.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected].
