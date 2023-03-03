World’s Largest Apple Store Planned for Miami: Report

Sources in the tech industry say Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) is planning to open its largest store ever at the Miami World Center, BGR reports.

Ryan RC Rea, Miami Tech Life’s Director of Growth, told the tech news site that Apple is planning to open a new store in Miami World Center, which spans 300,000 square feet and has 40-plus dining, shopping and entertainment facilities.

While details on the specific location and square footage of the new store are unclear, Rea says he heard from three different “reliable” sources that Apple has signed a lease for a Miami World Center location. “Exact location TBD but almost certainly in the ‘Jewelry Box’ on NE 8th & 1st Ave,” he tweeted.

BGR says it contacted Apple about the rumored plans to open another location in Miami, where the tech giant already has four stores.

According to a variety of published reports, Apple’s biggest store is its 50,000-square-foot locale in the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

