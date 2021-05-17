Connect with us

Wow Your Customers with a Lenticular Version of Their Logo

International Coatings shows you the step by step process.
WANT TO WOW your customers with a lenticular version of their logo or image? Watch International Coatings’ step by step process to help your print and your print shop stand out. The design featured in the video is based on art by David Edward Byrd. it depicts the Riddler and Batman intertwined into the classic Batman question mark logo. When viewed from the side, Batman is visible, and from the other, the Riddler is visible.

