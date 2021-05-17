Videos
Wow Your Customers with a Lenticular Version of Their Logo
International Coatings shows you the step by step process.
WANT TO WOW your customers with a lenticular version of their logo or image? Watch International Coatings’ step by step process to help your print and your print shop stand out. The design featured in the video is based on art by David Edward Byrd. it depicts the Riddler and Batman intertwined into the classic Batman question mark logo. When viewed from the side, Batman is visible, and from the other, the Riddler is visible.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
