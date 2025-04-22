xTool Raises $4M on Kickstarter for Revolutionary One-Click Apparel Printer

(PRESS RELEASE) SANTA CLARA, CA – xTool, a leader in DIY laser engraving, announced its expansion with the Apparel Printer on Kickstarter. The campaign reached its funding goal in 1.5 hours and surpassed $1 million. Currently, xTool’s Apparel Printer has raised approximately $4 million from more than 725 backers. This response marks the brand’s successful entry into the direct-to-film (DTF) printing sector.

Market research revealed three main pain points in traditional DTF printing: Complex setup, limited fabric compatibility, and demanding maintenance. “Our users love apparel printing but are frustrated by existing options,” saya Jasen Wang, founder and CEO of xTool. “With the xTool Apparel Printer, anyone can create custom apparel instantly — just like printing a document at home.”

The printer addresses these issues with one-click operation and works on cotton, leather, polyester, and spandex, producing quality results on both dark and light fabrics. It’s full-lifecycle auto-maintenance eliminates the tedious nozzle cleaning required by traditional printers.

With more than 500,000 users customizing more than 80 million creative projects, xTool is expanding into apparel customization, enabling individuals and businesses to create high-quality garments with ease.