Press Releases
xTool Raises $4M on Kickstarter for Revolutionary One-Click Apparel Printer
With easy setup, broad fabric compatibility, and auto-maintenance, xTool’s new DTF printer simplifies custom garment creation.
(PRESS RELEASE) SANTA CLARA, CA – xTool, a leader in DIY laser engraving, announced its expansion with the Apparel Printer on Kickstarter. The campaign reached its funding goal in 1.5 hours and surpassed $1 million. Currently, xTool’s Apparel Printer has raised approximately $4 million from more than 725 backers. This response marks the brand’s successful entry into the direct-to-film (DTF) printing sector.
Market research revealed three main pain points in traditional DTF printing: Complex setup, limited fabric compatibility, and demanding maintenance. “Our users love apparel printing but are frustrated by existing options,” saya Jasen Wang, founder and CEO of xTool. “With the xTool Apparel Printer, anyone can create custom apparel instantly — just like printing a document at home.”
The printer addresses these issues with one-click operation and works on cotton, leather, polyester, and spandex, producing quality results on both dark and light fabrics. It’s full-lifecycle auto-maintenance eliminates the tedious nozzle cleaning required by traditional printers.
With more than 500,000 users customizing more than 80 million creative projects, xTool is expanding into apparel customization, enabling individuals and businesses to create high-quality garments with ease.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
