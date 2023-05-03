You Don’t Say

A customer told me he was used to paying less than $5 per shirt, all inclusive. I explained to him that our pricing is based on the time it takes, cost of materials, fixed cost, etc., and that I couldn’t do that small of a run for that price. I was nice about it, but said, “Why don’t you go back to the other screen printer you used to use.” He said, “They are out of business.” I immediately said, “That’s not a surprise, and it explains their pricing.” He paused for a moment, smiled, and said, “Okay I’ll go with your company.” — Jim Heiser, Bullseye Activewear