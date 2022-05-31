21 Photos from the ROQ Adventure Summit

ROQ International hosted a three-day user experience for customers, partners, and staff May 16-18 in Portugal. The event, held previously in 2019, included a facility tour at ROQ International in Oliveira (São Mateus), Portugal, networking between customers and staff members, educational sessions by The Creative Situation and MadeLab, product demos, a Q&A with Josh Merrell of Liquid Graphics, and local experiences such as a castle tour and Douro River cruise.

Read a full recap of the event here.

Photo Credit: ROQ