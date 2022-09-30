22 Screen Printed Posters from Jack White’s Concert Tour

With the return of live music, many of today’s touring acts encourage collaboration between themselves and designers to create impressive and unique posters commemorating shows. Jack White, who rose to prominence with The White Stripes and has carved out a niche as a guitarist with The Raconteurs and his own musical group, has been releasing a series of screen prints at each show on his current tour.

He’s one of many touring artists that commission designs for various tour stops. As most musicians make their money on the road, the poster has become a valuable piece of merchandise – as valuable as a shirt – and a thousand posters take up WAY less room than 1000 shirts. Collectors also drive this trend. The Jack White posters are all gone and will start appearing on eBay or flipper sites. Screen printing remains the most desired technology for this type of work.

A recent design collaboration between artist Dan Stiles, Jack White, and Third Man Records at Squeegeerama 2022, sponsored by Screen Printing magazine, led to the development of a special edition version of the September 16 poster that featured an interactive and playable theremin effect. Using conductive inks, some electronic wizardry, and creative screen printing, this collaboration united art, music, and electronics in a novel new way. Check it and the 21 other posters from Jack White’s 2022 tour out on the following pages.

Photo Credit: Jack White’s Facebook page.