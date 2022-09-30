22 Screen Printed Posters from Jack White’s Concert Tour

With the return of live music, many of today’s touring acts encourage collaboration between themselves and designers to create impressive and unique posters commemorating shows. Jack White, who rose to prominence with The White Stripes and has carved out a niche as a guitarist with The Raconteurs and his own musical group, has been releasing a series of screen prints at each show on his current tour.
He’s one of many touring artists that commission designs for various tour stops. As most musicians make their money on the road, the poster has become a valuable piece of merchandise – as valuable as a shirt – and a thousand posters take up WAY less room than 1000 shirts. Collectors also drive this trend. The Jack White posters are all gone and will start appearing on eBay or flipper sites. Screen printing remains the most desired technology for this type of work.
A recent design collaboration between artist Dan Stiles, Jack White, and Third Man Records at Squeegeerama 2022, sponsored by Screen Printing magazine, led to the development of a special edition version of the September 16 poster that featured an interactive and playable theremin effect. Using conductive inks, some electronic wizardry, and creative screen printing, this collaboration united art, music, and electronics in a novel new way. Check it and the 21 other posters from Jack White’s 2022 tour out on the following pages.
Photo Credit: Jack White’s Facebook page.
The poster for Asheville’s show was designed by Dan Stiles and printed by Andy MacDougall and Wachiay Studio. A standard screen print was available at the show while supplies lasted.
“To kick-off the September tour leg, Dan Stiles designed an extremely spectacular playable electric poster theremin variant, available exclusively to Third Man Records Vault Members now on the Vault Novelties store. Using conductive ink and microcontrollers, this poster is housed in a frame and features a number of effects, on/off knob, and volume control,” according to Jack White’s Facebook page. Electronics and code were created by Adrian Granchelli and Julian Rendell.
Watch the video here.
Emily Thiessen, press operator at Wachiay Studio, shows off one of the foil variants of the Jack White poster after the second color. A final dark blue was added, and then the versions with the electronic printed component had an additional circuit printed on the hands.
Christopher Everhart designed the poster for the Houston show. It was printed locally by Houston print shop Lady Lazarus. A limited-edition variant was available on Mirri blue foil while supplies lasted.
The New Orleans’s poster was by designed Pat Hamou and printed by D&L Screen Printing.
The poster for Miami was designed by little room agency in 2022 and Dan Perez in 1977. Printed by Dunwell. “The day it snowed in Miami, January 19, 1977, was the first time in recorded history that snow fell in Miami. You can see Dan Perez and his neighbor in the picture. The original photo was taken exactly on that day on Dan’s camera,” according to Jack White’s Facebook page.
Baker Prints printed Christopher Everhart’s design for the St. Augustine show.
The poster for Jack White’s show in Portland features a five-color screen print designed by Aaron Draplin and printed by Baker Prints.
Gary Pullin’s design is inspired by the official music video for “If I Die Tomorrow,” printed by D&L Screen printing for the Kansas City show.
The poster for the Huntsville’s show was designed by Chris Everhart and printed by Lady Lazarus, inspired by the lyrics for “A Madman From Manhattan.”
Charlotte’s poster was designed by Todd Slater and printed by The Half and Half. The standard edition features a pearlescent sheen paper and a shine varnish, a limited-edition foil print will be available while supplies last.
Alan Hynes designed the Baltimore poster, printed by Baker Prints.
“The starry sky at the poster shows the exact position of the most observable celestial objects during the show if you look toward the Artpark stage,” according to Jack White’s Facebook page. “You can define and find stars and planets with the help of the coordinate system placed on the poster.” A standard blue print and two limited editions were available with white sky on coal black paper and electric blue foil variation. Designed by little room agency and printed by Lady Lazarus for Lewiston.
Chris Everhart and Lady Lazarus once again teamed up for Flint’s poster. A limited-edition variant on rainbow holographic paper was available while supplies lasted.
Sara Deck designed the poster for Toronto’s show. It was printed by D&L Screen Printing.
Eric Von Munz, who created the Mistreaters and White Stripes vinyl poster for The Cactus Club, November 13, 1999, designed the Milwaukee poster.
The limited-edition variant contains two glow in the dark inks as well as a “black velvet” flocked panther face. Created and printed by Eric Von Munz, flocking by J9 one floor up from The Factory in Milwaukee.
The poster for the Des Moines show was designed by Alan Hynes and printed by Monolith Press. “The design was inspired by Catholic mass cards, with a standard edition featuring the Ukulele man,” according to Jack White’s Facebook page.
Johnny Dombrowski designed the Minneapolis poster, which was printed by D&L Screen Printing. A limited-edition variant on stunning blue Mirri foil paper was available while supplies lasted.
The poster for three nights at L’Olympia in Paris features three creatures, one for each show, with a different color variation available for each night. Designed by little room agency, printed by Analog BROS. Hand silkscreen printing.
The poster for the show at L’Olympia in Paris was designed by little room agency and printed by Analog BROS.
Analog BROS used hand silkscreen printing for the Paris poster.
The poster for the show in Lyon, France was designed by Rob Jones and printed by Lezard Graphique.
“The poster for the entirety of Jack’s UK/EU tour features an original illustration from the renowned Paul Mann Artist,” according to Jack White’s Facebook page. “Mann’s process begins with gathering reference scrap, piecing it together into a composition to start a pencil sketch. That is transformed into a color rough that will dictate the color scheme, and then the final art is polished to perfection. The final image is a gouache on board painting.”
Nine hundred-plus barns, hand-painted by Clark Byers from 1935 to 1969, were the inspiration for the Chattanooga poster designed by Matthew Jacobsen’s Magic Paper. They were printed by Baker Prints.
The St. Louis show poster was designed by Matthew Jacobson’s Magic Paper with the Third Man Creative Hive and printed by Dunwell Dry Goods. “This poster merges the St. Louis flag, designed by Theodore Sizer in 1964 with Jack White’s logo, designed by Rob Jones in 2012,” according to Jack White’s Facebook page.
22 Screen Printed Posters from Jack White’s Concert Tour
