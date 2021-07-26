33 Funny Memes That Screen Printers Will Understand All Too Well

Sometimes you don’t know if you’re coming or going. Or both.
“I’d love to help you with that, but I have to be somewhere — anywhere — else right now.”
Hey, sometimes you’re just in the zone.
Wouldn’t you love to be able to stop fake-guffawing at this common customer quip?
It can be a terrifying moment when you have to explain that something will cost more.
Will they realize they’ll get what they pay for?
When this happens, the excitement can be hard to control.
Customer-facing professionals know this schadenfreude.
Some days, our conversational skills just aren’t there. And when that happens, this happens.
Sometimes, in the heat of battle, it’s a struggle to keep your game face on.
Nerves can get frayed at the end of a long shift.
It’s like the Michael Corleone quote: “Just when I thought I was out, they puuuullll me back in!”
No matter how badly you want to say this aloud, you mustn’t.
Please. Don’t. Please. Don’t.
Ever have one of these customers? Of course you have.
You never know when a terrible-customer bomb is going to blow up our day.
In retail, patience is more than just a virtue. It’s a downright necessity.
Musafa and Simba offer a poignant insight into the daily grind.
Spongebob coolly deflects another common customer ruse.
Oblivious, entitled employees … you gotta love ’em.
Admit it. You feel this way too.
In their effort to populate each sales shift, sometimes retail managers can become a bit single-minded.
Ice Cube tells us what’s a good day in the world of a customer-facing business.
Often, this customer threat doesn’t have the earth-shaking power they think it does.
The small things can make your day.
You can see it in his eyes. This one is destined for managerial greatness.
Employee of the year material here.
A customer’s ultimate jump scare.
It gets real intense out there in the war zone.
Retail can be a land of extremes.
Some angry customers don’t take long to start, uh, unburdening themselves.
Star employees always walk a little taller than the non-stars, don’t they?
Look on my nametag, ye mighty, and despair!
