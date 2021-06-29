13 Misprinted T-Shirts for the Screen Printing Hall of Shame

Screen printers know what goes into making a good shirt: There’s the order fulfillment stage, then planning, designing, printing, and shipping, among other things.
That’s a lot of opportunities for things to go wrong. And hey, if the customer wants a quirky, mistake-ridden shirt printed, who are we to say no? The customer gets what the customer wants.
Take a break from your busy day and enjoy these fashion faux pas that somehow made it through production and into some sticky situations. People really love funny T-shirts, and there may even be a market for it. Try throwing a funny “mistake” shirt in your shop and see if you make some sales!
“Aloha” means goodbye … but it also means hello, which makes it an unfortunate word to use in this tagline for a cancer fundraiser.
This is what happens when a fashion designer gets too cute.
Batman is many things, but he’s not one of Marvel’s Avengers.
The comma doesn’t really help.
Maryland doesn’t look anything like Massachusetts, yet this T-shirt featuring logos of the University of Maryland on an outline of Massachusetts somehow made it onto the racks at Walmart. After customers pointed out the gaffe on social media, Walmart apologized and pulled the shirt.
Here’s another Massachusetts-related blunder from a big-box retailer. Target attempted to cater to Boston locals with this T-shirt illustrating the city’s various neighborhoods, but it includes two misspellings – “Jamaca Plain” and “Southy” – which are supposed to be Jamaica Plain and Southie. Target ultimately removed the shirt from stores.
Printed in anticipation of the Warriors winning their second straight championship, these shirts never saw daylight after the team’s historic meltdown in the 2016 NBA Finals. The perils of hot-market printing …
A drop cap is used to get the reader’s attention. It can also make a mockery of your company softball team.
At least both continents start with the same letter.
Couples T-shirts can be clever if done well. This was not done well.
Either this is really ironic or really wrong.
For those who didn’t watch Total Request Live in the late ’90s, the boy band depicted on this shirt is Hanson, who’s a far cry from the grunge-rock stylings of Nirvana.
MTV’s classic tagline “I Want My MTV” doesn’t translate perfectly in all foreign languages, as it turns out.
13 Misprinted T-Shirts for the Screen Printing Hall of Shame
Screen printers know what goes into making a good shirt: There’s the order fulfillment stage, then planning, designing, printing, and shipping, among other things.
That’s a lot of opportunities for things to go wrong. And hey, if the customer wants a quirky, mistake-ridden shirt printed, who are we to say no? The customer gets what the customer wants.
Take a break from your busy day and enjoy these fashion faux pas that somehow made it through production and into some sticky situations. People really love funny T-shirts, and there may even be a market for it. Try throwing a funny “mistake” shirt in your shop and see if you make some sales!