Reflecting on Printing United Expo 2023

Printing United Expo brought together the international print community for three days of networking and kicking tires October 18-20 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The only way to truly experience such a comprehensive event is to be there, but the following overview encapsulates a few major themes of the technology on display.

From the latest in apparel decorating technology to sign printing and workflow solutions, Printing United Expo had it all. We’ll be diving deep into what we discovered in upcoming issues of Screen Printing. Meanwhile, below are a a handful of snapshots from the show. Of course, we couldn’t resist including a few snapshots of our 2023 Women in Print Awards, which celebrate standout industry leaders in the screen printing (Women in Screen Printing) and wide-format digital printing (Women in Wide Format) industries. Congrats to this year’s class!