Reflecting on Printing United Expo 2023

Printing United Expo brought together the international print community for three days of networking and kicking tires October 18-20 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The only way to truly experience such a comprehensive event is to be there, but the following overview encapsulates a few major themes of the technology on display.
From the latest in apparel decorating technology to sign printing and workflow solutions, Printing United Expo had it all. We’ll be diving deep into what we discovered in upcoming issues of Screen Printing. Meanwhile, below are a a handful of snapshots from the show. Of course, we couldn’t resist including a few snapshots of our 2023 Women in Print Awards, which celebrate standout industry leaders in the screen printing (Women in Screen Printing) and wide-format digital printing (Women in Wide Format) industries. Congrats to this year’s class!
Among other major industry players, Kornit has been working to position itself to thrive amid increasing demand for a new paradigm in decorated apparel. Rather mass production overseas is the focus is on more sustainable, near-shore production of customizable, low-quantity ecommerce orders, all facilitated by advances in digital print. One recent example is the company’s new collaboration with Adobe on new RIP technology that improves color management for DTG.
The ROQ E is reportedly the first self-contained automatic press on the market, with no need for a third-party air compressor for pneumatic operation. This design can be particularly useful for shops with limited floor space, among others.
Among other offerings, M&R showed off its DS-4000 Digital Squeegee, a hybrid designed to combine the high-resolution digital printing with the efficiency of screen printing in one machine.
Crio showcased the wide range of possibilities for its white-toner transfer printing systems, which can offer an accessible and affordable alternative to DTG and DTF for the right application.
Epson unveiled desktop UV and DTG machines, the latter of which is depicted here. This equipment is meant to be accessible to virtually anyone interested in sustainable, on-demand production of quantities as low as one.
Three of this year’s Women in Screen Printing award winners — Nikki bowen, Deanna Smith, and Shyanne Hall – were on-hand for the awards presentation, hosted by former Screen Printing Editor-in-Chief Adrienne Palmer (now editor in chief of DTF.com). Read about all the winners here.
Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief at DTF.com and former editor-in-chief of Big Picture, was on-hand to MC the annual Women in Wide Format Awards. Read about all the winners here.
Reflecting on Printing United Expo 2023
