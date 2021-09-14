14 Surprising Things You Can Screen Print

When most people outside of the industry hear the words “screen printing,” the first things they think of are a T-shirt or banner with a cool design, or maybe even a piece of pop art (thanks to Andy Warhol).

But during the past several decades, the craft has evolved in remarkable ways – beyond which even some screen printers themselves may not have considered before.

To show just how versatile the world of screen printing is, here are 14 surprising things to which you can ply your trade.