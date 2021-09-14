14 Surprising Things You Can Screen Print

When most people outside of the industry hear the words “screen printing,” the first things they think of are a T-shirt or banner with a cool design, or maybe even a piece of pop art (thanks to Andy Warhol).
But during the past several decades, the craft has evolved in remarkable ways – beyond which even some screen printers themselves may not have considered before.
To show just how versatile the world of screen printing is, here are 14 surprising things to which you can ply your trade.
Balloons
Want to write a personalized birthday message or note of congratulations on a balloon? With modern screen printing, it’s possible! As long as the ink is printed onto a balloon that’s filled with air, the design will come out. Printing onto a deflated balloon could cause the ink to crack once it’s filled with air, so it’s important to fill up the balloon before customizing it.
Tote bags, backpacks, and paper bags
Leave the pins and stamps behind! Show off your unique style by screen printing onto your backpack or bag, or promote your business with customized paper bags that have your logo printed on them.
School supplies
If you can screen print onto your backpack, why not ink your school supplies, too? Notebooks, pencil cases, and folders are perfect for screen printing and can help you rock your school style.
Sports equipment
Some popular sports items you’ve probably seen but never known were screen printed include bikes and skateboards. Many athletes customize their boards or bikes with screen printing to show off their unique style.
Floors and walls
Want to spice up your interior design? Make it permanent by screen printing directly onto wood floors and walls. Instead of using wallpaper or paint to decorate your home, consider screen printing your favorite color, design, or quote. It’s sure to be a conversation starter!
Musical instrument equipment
Many musicians customize their instruments to give them a look that’s chic and unique. But it’s possible to print designs on more than just the instrument itself. Equipment like guitar picks, pedals, and amps make for smaller but meaningful statements when they’re screen printed with original designs.
Apparel
This may not be so surprising until you think about all the kinds of apparel you can screen print. For screen-printed apparel you’ve got the basic shirts and sweatshirts, but what about baseball caps and sneakers? How about leather and pleather instead of the usual cotton and polyester? Whether you’ve got a V-neck you want to customize or some old sneakers you want to spice up, screen printing can be used for a variety of apparel and breathe new life into old items. A screen printed fleece, apron, or baseball cap can even make a great gift!
Onesies
You’ve seen screen printed shirts, but how about a customized onesie? Pajamas are a perfect fit for screen printing, whether you’re going to a slumber party or just chilling at home.
And if you’re looking to customize more nighttime items, consider turning your blank pillowcases and blankets into colorful customizations with screen printing.
Halloween costumes
We’ve all had trouble finding the perfect Halloween costume. Maybe it’s not available in the store, they don’t have the right type online, or it’s too complicated to attempt to DIY. But if designs are the issue, worry no more! You can screen print your desired designs directly onto your costume, so even if you can’t find that perfect outfit, screen printing can help you style it exactly how you want.
Napkins
Ever thought of designing your own napkins? Like regular paper, napkins can be screen printed. Since they can be more delicate than notebook paper, ink will probably come out best on thicker napkins, especially since their sturdiness will prevent them from ripping during the printing process.
Jewelry
Have a blank pendant or some plain earrings that could use a makeover? Screen printing on jewelry is a delicate process because of the fragility of small pieces, but the challenge is what makes the final result even more amazing.
Headbands
If you can customize apparel and jewelry, why not hair supplies? Headbands come in a variety of blank colors perfect for screen printing your favorite design.
Stickers
Stickers are all the rage today – on laptops, water bottles, notebooks, and more. They provide a way for people to get to know each other’s interests and be vocal about issues they care about. But not every topic has a sticker to go with it, and screen printing a custom design or saying onto a sticker is an easy way to remedy this and express yourself.
Food
Did you know you can print custom designs on your food? That’s right. FOOD! Impress your friends with personalized messages or pictures on flat foods like pancakes using edible “ink” (such as icing, peanut butter, or Nutella).
