11 Photos from a Screen Printing Legend’s Workshop

Renowned screen printer Charlie Taublieb made the journey from his home in Colorado to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at Vastex Headquarters to teach a two-day workshop with students from across the country. With beginners and intermediate screen printers in attendance, Taublieb told stories of selling faux band tees outside of concerts at the beginning of his career, working with Nike executives in the early days of the company, designing shirts for the Olympics, and much more.

Taublieb offered a wide range of advice for those in attendance. He touched on everything from using your body weight as the main source of power when printing, to best practices in blister base printing, to even printing with scented ink. He brought in many of his favorite T-shirts so the students could feel, see, and even smell the type of shirts that different printing strategies can create. Check out some images from the first day of the class.