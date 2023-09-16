Connect with us

Actega Prop 65-Compliant Coatings 

Formulated without California Proposition 65 materials and PFAS.

Actega’s Ultrasheen PakSafe UV coatings are engineered to be compliant with California Proposition 65, Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), and Toxics in Packaging Clearinghouse/Coalition of Northeastern Governors (TPCH/CONEG). The coatings are formulated without:

  • California Proposition 65 materials including TMPTA and benzophenone
  • Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or forever chemicals banned by the EPA
  • Substances of very high concern (SVHC), as designated by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA)
  • Lead, mercury, cadmium, and hexavalent chromium to be Toxics in Packaging Clearinghouse (TPCH) compliant

The Ultrasheen PakSafe UV coatings line offers gloss, satin, or matte finish, scuff resistance, compatibility with hot or cold foil application, and flexibility for packaging applications. Compatible with litho/ink-trains, coater units, or screen presses.

