Inks & Coatings
Dupont ArtistRi Digital Inks
The pigment ink set is ideal for DTF printers.
Artistri digital inks combine DuPont proprietary dispersions, polymers, and ink formulations for advanced digital printing. From rich colors to custom formulations, Artistri provides color consistency across production runs and over time. The line’s P1600 inks were formulated using safer-by-design principles to assess and evaluate potential health and environmental risks. The pigment ink set is ideal for DTF printers looking for a professionally printed product with consistent, high-productivity, and vibrant colors on a variety of fabrics.
MANUFACTURER: Dupont
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
