Lawson Turbo-Stamp DTF Heat Press

Designed to automate direct-to-film heat pressing.

Lawson has partnered with American DTF to launch the Turbo-Stamp carousel system and automated heat press for direct-to-film (DTF) production. The heat press can be configured with one or two programmable pneumatic heat press modules and a manual or automated carousel system. Featuring a compact 55-in.-diameter design, the Turbo-Stamp offers customization options and a variety of platens for shirt sizes ranging from adult to youth and toddler.

