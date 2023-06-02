Prepress & Screen Making
Lawson Turbo-Stamp DTF Heat Press
Designed to automate direct-to-film heat pressing.
Lawson has partnered with American DTF to launch the Turbo-Stamp carousel system and automated heat press for direct-to-film (DTF) production. The heat press can be configured with one or two programmable pneumatic heat press modules and a manual or automated carousel system. Featuring a compact 55-in.-diameter design, the Turbo-Stamp offers customization options and a variety of platens for shirt sizes ranging from adult to youth and toddler.
MANUFACTURER: Lawson
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making
