M&R Gauntlet 4 Press

High-speed carousel automatic press with new features.

M&R has unveiled the Gauntlet 4 automatic screen-printing press, the latest iteration of its flagship carousel printer. The press leverages Cobra-style printheads with single front and rear screen lift/lower cylinders and an updated servo-driven belt drive indexing system for durability and speed, the company reports. Features include single-point off-contact screen holder adjustment, M&R “zero backlash” micro-registration system, digital membrane switch printhead controls with digital speed display, 15.6-in. tablet-style user interface, optimized lower carousel and pallet arm designs, M&R Tri-Sync pallet and pallet arm, and M&R Ink Dip and Squeegee Dam technology.

Gauntlet 4 is available in six configurations ranging from 14 to 18 colors and 16 to 20 stations, plus 26 x 36-in. or 26 x 43-in. max screen size.

