Arcus Printers Barracuda Conveyor Flatbed Cutter

A solution for precise and continuous roll-to-roll cutting in direct-to-film (DTF) and UV DTF printing, this versatile machine caters to a wide range of materials. These include DTF film, stickers, vinyl, paper, and carton boxes, offering kiss-cut, full-cut, and increasing capabilities. The Barracuda conveyor flatbed cutter’s dual tool carriage with camera function allows for precise registration mark reading and QR code automation, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in every cut.

