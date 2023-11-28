Prepress & Screen Making
Roq Impress Automated Heat Transfer
Offers adjustable heat press settings and a compact diameter.
Roq US’s Impress automated transfer press is designed with adjustable settings to press transfers including DTF, screen print, digital/screen hybrid, vinyl specialty transfers for hard-to-print items and specialty fabrics and add-on application including twill, rhinestones, foil, and more. The press can be configured with six stations and two presses for speeds up to 300 garments/hr or six stations and three presses to reach speeds up to 500 garments/hr.
Each heat press head is equipped with a keypad to control start, stop, rotate, and activate press cycle at the press of a button, according to the company. Additional features include compact design, platens designed to dissipate the temperature, ease of operation, and ability to save custom configurations for garments.
MANUFACTURER: ROQ International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making
