Hope Harbor to Receive Donation from BlueCotton’s 2024 Mary Ruth King Award Recipient

(PRESS RELEASE) BOWLING GREEN, KY — BlueCotton, a leading custom apparel company, has announced Charles ‘Kalob’ Williams as the recipient of the Mary Ruth King Award for 2024. Established in December 2022, this distinction commemorates Mary Ruth King, a cherished team member who dedicated eight years to the company as a screen printer before tragically losing her battle with cancer on July 13 of the same year.

“Mary Ruth was a remarkable person, making this recognition an immense honor,” says Williams. “I am deeply grateful to BlueCotton for the opportunity to preserve her memory while contributing to a cause in need.” The award acknowledges individuals within the BlueCotton community who embody the exceptional qualities exemplified by King: leadership, mentorship, and dedication.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the award, BlueCotton CEO Mike Coffey shares, “We wanted to do something to honor Mary. She was a quiet person, but she was a leader, nonetheless. She led by example, and everyone who worked with her had great respect for her ability and character. We just wanted to do something to honor her memory.”

In addition to the recognition, BlueCotton will donate $1,000 in the recipient’s name to an organization of their choosing. Williams, a valued member of the BlueCotton team, has chosen to donate the $1,000 gift to Hope Harbor, a non-profit crisis counseling center for victims of sexual assault serving Southcentral Kentucky.

“I have witnessed the impacts of sexual assault firsthand,” Williams explains. “I hope through this donation we can continue to provide resources to those in need.”

“Hope Harbor is honored to be chosen as the recipient of this generous gift,” said Hope Harbor Executive Director Melissa Whitley. “It’s through donations like these that we can provide vital support to survivors of sexual harm on their journey to healing.”

Advertisement

In commemorating Mary Ruth King’s memory and commitment to service, BlueCotton remains steadfast in its dedication to recognizing and supporting individuals who positively impact their work community. The company looks forward to continuing this tradition of honoring excellence and giving back.