Press Releases
Hope Harbor to Receive Donation from BlueCotton’s 2024 Mary Ruth King Award Recipient
Award was established to commemorate a “remarkable person” who worked for Blue Cotton for eight years.
(PRESS RELEASE) BOWLING GREEN, KY — BlueCotton, a leading custom apparel company, has announced Charles ‘Kalob’ Williams as the recipient of the Mary Ruth King Award for 2024. Established in December 2022, this distinction commemorates Mary Ruth King, a cherished team member who dedicated eight years to the company as a screen printer before tragically losing her battle with cancer on July 13 of the same year.
“Mary Ruth was a remarkable person, making this recognition an immense honor,” says Williams. “I am deeply grateful to BlueCotton for the opportunity to preserve her memory while contributing to a cause in need.” The award acknowledges individuals within the BlueCotton community who embody the exceptional qualities exemplified by King: leadership, mentorship, and dedication.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind the award, BlueCotton CEO Mike Coffey shares, “We wanted to do something to honor Mary. She was a quiet person, but she was a leader, nonetheless. She led by example, and everyone who worked with her had great respect for her ability and character. We just wanted to do something to honor her memory.”
In addition to the recognition, BlueCotton will donate $1,000 in the recipient’s name to an organization of their choosing. Williams, a valued member of the BlueCotton team, has chosen to donate the $1,000 gift to Hope Harbor, a non-profit crisis counseling center for victims of sexual assault serving Southcentral Kentucky.
“I have witnessed the impacts of sexual assault firsthand,” Williams explains. “I hope through this donation we can continue to provide resources to those in need.”
“Hope Harbor is honored to be chosen as the recipient of this generous gift,” said Hope Harbor Executive Director Melissa Whitley. “It’s through donations like these that we can provide vital support to survivors of sexual harm on their journey to healing.”Advertisement
In commemorating Mary Ruth King’s memory and commitment to service, BlueCotton remains steadfast in its dedication to recognizing and supporting individuals who positively impact their work community. The company looks forward to continuing this tradition of honoring excellence and giving back.
About BlueCotton: BlueCotton, based in Bowling Green, KY, is a leading provider of quality custom-printed products known for its innovative approach to manufacturing processes and a commitment to a family-like environment. Founded in 1991, BlueCotton is dedicated to connecting with customers and providing memorable experiences through custom t-shirts and embroidered apparel. They believe that ‘t-shirts mark the memories of our lives’. The company handles all printing and embroidery in-house and ships directly to consumers nationwide, guaranteeing on-time delivery of high-quality products.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Inkcups Announces New CEO and Leadership Restructure
Hope Harbor to Receive Donation from BlueCotton’s 2024 Mary Ruth King Award Recipient
Livin’ the High Life
Livin’ the High Life
8 Marketing Mistakes Not to Make When Promoting Your Screen Printing Services Online
How to Create a Winning Culture in Your Screen-Printing Business
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy1 month ago
F&I Printing Is Everywhere!
-
Case Studies1 month ago
High-Density Inks Help Specialty Printing Take Center Stage
-
Andy MacDougall1 month ago
Functional and Industrial Printing is EVERYWHERE!
-
Editor's Note6 days ago
Livin’ the High Life
-
Columns1 week ago
8 Marketing Mistakes Not to Make When Promoting Your Screen Printing Services Online
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Round Rock Celebrates Grand Opening
-
Thomas Trimingham1 month ago
“Magic” Marketing for Screen Printing Shops
-
Marshall Atkinson6 days ago
How to Create a Winning Culture in Your Screen-Printing Business