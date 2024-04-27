Press Releases
Atlantis Headwear Goes Solar for Sustainable Future
Photovoltaic system was installed in late 2023.
(PRESS RELEASE) San Donà di Piave, Venice, Italy — Atlantis Headwear, an Italian headwear brand, has been crafting premium caps and beanies since its establishment in 1995. Beyond top-tier headwear, the brand is committed to fostering awareness and action for our planet, championing sustainability not only through its 100% sustainable line but also through its broader corporate practices.
Atlantis Headwear recently installed a photovoltaic system (solar panels) atop their warehouse facility in Venice, Italy. Installation was completed in late 2023.
The solar panel installation is a proactive move to mitigate direct emissions and transition towards sustainable energy alternatives. Projections suggest this renewable resource will account for a remarkable 50% of the total energy consumption. A sophisticated monitoring system has been integrated, affording users real-time access to data showcasing energy output and the consequential reduction in CO2 emissions.
About
About Atlantis Headwear: Atlantis Headwear is a brand of Master Italia S.p.A. –
specializing in designing and manufacturing high-quality headwear. Atlantis helps brands tell their story through the creation of sustainable, branded hats and beanies, with the goal of generating a growing demand for products made from recycled and organic sources and raising awareness in the supply chain of more conscious choices. Visit Atlantis’s website for more information.
