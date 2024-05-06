Press Releases
INX University Expands Online Curriculum Program
Three new water-based ink training courses – Water Ink 101, Process Inks, and What is Color? – are available.
(PRESS RELEASE) Schaumburg, IL — As the market leader for inks and color management solutions, INX International Ink Co. continues to be a knowledge resource for brand owners, printers, converters and designers. Three new training courses were recently added to INX University’s curriculum, the free online graphic arts eLearning resource exclusively for INX customers.
Since it was implemented nearly 10 years ago, INX University has proven to be the go-to source for ink-related and color management training education. Renee Schouten, Vice President of Marketing for INX, says the three new water-based ink training courses – Water Ink 101, Process Inks, and What is Color? – are entry-level sessions that set the stage for future professional development.
“INX University is a value-added service and a great opportunity for our customers to augment the skillset of their workforce using these educational tools. Each course can be learned at your own pace and training certificates are awarded upon completion. In addition to the online courses, INX also offers in-person training seminars.
“The Water Ink 101 course,” continued Schouten, “explains the ingredients, manufacturing, quality control and troubleshooting processes of water-based ink. The Process Inks session examines the reasons for using a separate Process set and basic troubleshooting. And What Is Color? delves into basic color theory, color adjustment, and the understanding of X-Rite Lab color readings.”
For more information, customers should contact their INX representatives.
About INX International Ink Co.: INX International Ink Co. is the third largest producer of inks in North America, with full-service subsidiaries in Europe and South America and is part of Sakata INX worldwide operations. We offer a complete line of ink and coating solutions technology for commercial, packaging and digital applications. As a leading global manufacturer of inkjet inks, we provide a full palette of digital ink systems, advanced technologies and integrated services.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
