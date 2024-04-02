613 Originals Takes a Unique Approach to Sales Presentation

Atlantic City, N.J. — 613 Originals upped its exhibit presence at recent trade shows bringing the theme, “Hot Off the Press,” to its sales efforts. The team, known for its screen-printed and DTF transfers, reimagined the trade show booth experience and brought a fresh twist.

613 Originals’ booth featured a horse trailer for the Impressions Expo Atlantic City rented from a local N.J. business, Tipsy Saddle, based in Ramsey, N.J. The trailer was decorated to look like a food truck featuring a menu, condiment station, and the staff dressed in “Hot Off the Press” aprons, bringing the full immersive experience together. The creative booth showcased food-inspired giveaways like the featured item, the “burrito” tote bag, decorated with the company’s most popular transfer, the Varsity 1 Color formula, and applied on OAD’s Medium Gusseted tote, supplied by Alphabroder.

Other menu items included Original full-color “burritos”, printed using the Original Full Color screen-printed heat transfers, direct-to-film “tacos”, and “I Love You Eloté,” printed using 613’s Puff Formula, were available at the food truck as giveaways. A limited-edition design, inspired by the classic New Jersey show location, was printed using the company’s Puff Mint and stock Light Purple colors, in what it has coined as “Multidimensional Puff.” The samples were pressed to order during the show on Fruit of the Loom’s ICONIC T-shirts.

To complement the menu items, there were various Taco Bell-inspired “hot sauce” packets for each of 613 Originals’ different swatch packs: Standard, Puff, Metallic, Neon, and Glitter colors. The swatch packs serve as an additional resource for customers to use when placing their orders or working on projects so they can cross reference with the firm’s colors.

“It takes a certain level of trust, care, camaraderie, and talent to pull something like this off,” said Cat Cosentino, VP of Marketing. “I’m so proud of our team and we can’t wait to keep creating new experiences for future tradeshows!”