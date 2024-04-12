Inkcups Announces New CEO and Leadership Restructure

(PRESS RELEASE) Danvers, MA — Global printing industry leader Inkcups announces strategic changes to its Executive Team. Planned for more than a year, these changes officially became effective on March 25, 2024. Benjamin Adner, Founder and CEO has taken on a new role as Chief Innovation Officer, and Rick Hajec has assumed the Inkcups CEO position. James Burns, Vice President of Sales, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer.

Rick is an experienced CEO and Inkcups insider who will help drive organizational growth into the future. Benjamin Adner comments, “I have been running Inkcups with great success for the last 23 years. However, the organization is ready for some new professional leadership that will help accelerate growth. I have known Rick for a long time, and his guidance over the years has been invaluable to the company and to me. He knows our business, our people, our customers, and there is no-one more suited to take Inkcups to the next level. I feel very lucky to be handing over the reins to him.”

Hajec has been on the Inkcups Advisory Board for nine years, and on the Board of Inkcups’ private equity partner, MPE Partners, for two years. His previous positions include President of Vectron International and CEO of Corfin Industries LLC, with experience spanning management roles across engineering, operations, product development, marketing, sales, and divisional leadership. Hajec has played a key role during his time on the Inkcups Board, counseling on strategic decisions, facilitating advisory sessions, and demonstrating a deep understanding of Inkcups’ operations and technology as well as the dynamics of the global team.

Rick Hajec comments: “It is an honor to be stepping into the role of CEO, particularly at such an exciting time in the company’s journey. For the past 11 years, I have worked closely with Ben and the team as Inkcups has grown; developing new technology, penetrating new markets, experiencing growth across a wide range of segments and geographies. Now, the company is perfectly positioned to enter its next phase, continuing to grow, innovate, and deliver outstanding solutions globally.”

Regarding Jim Burns’ promotion to Chief Commercial Officer, Hajec says, “we have significant opportunities in many markets around the globe, and we need one person completely focused on building out our sales and service organization to continue our upward trajectory. Jim has had a major impact on Inkcups’ growth in his 10 years at the company and we expect great things as he builds out the new strategies.”

Matt Yohe, Partner at MPE Partners comments, “This strategic leadership team brings together a wealth of experience and expertise that will be instrumental in driving Inkcups’ future growth. Ben Adner’s proven track record in identifying and entering new markets, combined with Rick Hajec’s leadership experience across diverse business sizes, positions Inkcups for significant expansion. Furthermore, Jim Burns’ deep industry knowledge and customer focus will be invaluable in crafting and executing a winning sales and service strategy, fostering stronger customer relationships and propelling revenue growth.”

