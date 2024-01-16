Getting “Tuff” with Art

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser



Or listen on your favorite podcasting platform with our RSS link.

IN EPISODE #19, Andy MacDougall interviews legendary flatstock poster printer Tuffy Tuffington, VP of the American Poster Institute, the non-profit that runs the Flatstock Exhibitions of rock poster art. For 20-plus years, the exhibition has taken place at major music festivals around the world. With the rise in popularity of attending music and other events that need merch such as posters, Tuffington expects the flatstock poster shows will grow locations.

With a pent-up demand from the Covid Blues, live music performances and touring are way up, attendance at events is up, and he says most bands have finally twigged to the economic and logistical advantages having a cool poster available at the merch table brings. Mr. T has seen personal demand for poster design and production more than double in the past year, exceeding pre-Covid numbers.

All this and more on this episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion article from the January/February 2024 digital edition.

Advertisement