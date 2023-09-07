Podcasts
Return From the Edge
Communities and people are defined by how they adapt.
IN EPISODE 17, Andy MacDougall interviews Richie Goodtimes, a textile and poster production artist who suddenly went blind. Richie’s story is one of coming back from the edge. In the course of diving into his background, we also dive into a parallel story that is less personal, but also relevant. That’s the story of GP, or gigposters.com, a legendary forum that begat the Flatstock show prior to becoming a shell of its former self.
All this and more on this episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion column from the September/October digital edition.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world's oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it's a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
