Return From the Edge

IN EPISODE 17, Andy MacDougall interviews Richie Goodtimes, a textile and poster production artist who suddenly went blind. Richie’s story is one of coming back from the edge. In the course of diving into his background, we also dive into a parallel story that is less personal, but also relevant. That’s the story of GP, or gigposters.com, a legendary forum that begat the Flatstock show prior to becoming a shell of its former self.

All this and more on this episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion column from the September/October digital edition.

ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.

