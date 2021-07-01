Videos
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry: Part 2
Second installment of “Let’s Talk About It” series focuses on the LGBTQ+ community.
NEARLY A QUARTER of surveyed professionals were not open about their identity in their workplace, with 26 percent of respondents worried that being open about themselves would cause coworkers to treat them differently, according to a recent LinkedIn survey. This identity struggle can have detrimental impacts on your employees’ health, happiness, and productivity, as well as business talent retention and leadership development. In the same survey, more than half (57 percent) of survey respondents said they would like companies to have clear policies to protect LGBTQ+ workers. Nearly half said they’d like to see hiring practices supporting LGBTQ+ applicants.
Also, 45 percent said they wished their employers would create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ workers, such as employee groups.
Let’s Talk About It: Part 2 discusses how we can work toward a more inclusive work environment, the benefits this provides your employees, how to avoid hostility and discrimination, resources for LGBTQ+ screen printers, how to handle print jobs that don’t align with your values, and much more.Advertisement
Watch the live webinar, held June 15, moderated by Adrienne Palmer with panelists Sloan Coleman and Mike Kon.
The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and the ROQ Together movement. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here.
Editor’s Note: This topic isn’t political. It’s not meant to divide our industry, our country, or our world. This is about human rights. This is about welcoming all people into our industry with open arms and giving everyone a seat at the table. I hope we all learn something and find ways to grow together.
