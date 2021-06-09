Events
How Your Print Shop Benefits from an Inclusive Work Environment
Upcoming virtual event will cover how to avoid hostility and discrimination.
Screen Printing magazine is hosting a webinar series that explores how print shops can help create more diverse and inclusive work environments.
The “Let’s Talk About It” series features Adrienne Palmer, Screen Printing magazine’s editor-in-chief, who is joined by minority and LGBTQ+ screen printing business owners. They will discuss the benefits that diversity and inclusivity confer upon employees, how to avoid hostility and discrimination in the workplace, and much more.
The second part of the series will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at 2 p.m. EST. This a live, virtual event, so bring your questions and comments.
Can’t join us? Register anyway and we’ll send you the on-demand version to watch at your convenience.
To register for the free webinar, go here.
You can watch Part 1 of the series below.
