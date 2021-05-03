Best of the Business
Diversity, Inclusivity, and the Screen Printing Industry
Part 1 of series focuses on black, female screen printers.
Part 1: Black, Female Screen Printers
HOW CAN WE INCREASE diversity in the industry and within your shop? Why is it important to infuse culture? How can shop owners navigate this dialogue within their companies? What are some resources for Black, female entrepreneurs? How can we get more young, diverse people interested in screen printing?
Watch the webinar, held April 13, moderated by Adrienne Palmer with panelists Victoria Jones, Kesney Muhammad, and Deonjala Williams, with special announcement from Ross Hunter, president, ROQ.US.
The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US. Register for the June 15 webinar for the LGBTQ+ community at screenprintingmag.com/letstalkaboutit.
Victoria Jones
Owner, Inbound Ink Screen Printing
Victoria aka “Vic” is a Boston College graduate and was also a member of the Eagles women’s basketball team. After college, she pursued her career in the medical industry, but quickly realized screen printing was her passion. In 2015, Victoria opened Inbound Ink Screen Printing & Embroidery and never looked back. Housing both automatic and manual presses, her Boston-based shop is focused on amazing quality prints and top-notch customer service.
Kesney Muhammad
Co-founder, Big Printing
Kesney Muhammad serves as co-founder of Big Printing Textile Co. When she’s not helping her clients bring fashion brands to life, she’s spending quality time with her husband, mom, and two daughters. “What is most amazing about the garment decoration industry is that it’s ever-changing, constantly growing, and transforming itself, year after year,” says Muhammad. She is currently the brand manager for BP’s largest clients and attended Howard University.
Deonjala “Dee” Williams
T-shirt Printing Coach
Deonjala Williams is the founder of Heart and a Heat Press, an online business educational platform. With more than 12 years of entrepreneurial and retail experience, Deonjala teaches her community how to launch their own profitable T-shirt printing business in 60 days or less.
Deonjala, known more commonly as “Dee,” has had years of corporate employment in retail where she gained significant experience in business, processes, and people management. But this didn’t really satisfy her sense of calling, her love of teaching, and the drive to build something lasting. Unbeknownst to her boss at the time, she had been planning her exit from the “9 to 5” for some time when she handed in her resignation letter with great satisfaction. She went on to found Dee’s Sweet Tees and develop Heart and a Heat Press, changing her and thousands of other people’s lives in the process.
Editor’s Note: This topic isn’t political. It’s not meant to divide our industry, our country, or our world. This is about human rights. This is about welcoming all people into our industry with open arms and giving everyone a seat at the table. I hope we all learn something and find ways to grow together.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Pangaia Fashion Label Using Toxic Air Pollution to Print its Graphics
Screen Saver Podcast: Design
3 Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Screen Saver Podcast: Sustainability
Screen Saver Podcast: Apparel Decoration
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board Members Reflect on How 2020 Affected Their Businesses
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Announcing the 2020 Rising Stars Award Winners
-
Marshall Atkinson4 months ago
20 Ways to Be Successful During Disruption
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: Joshua Bunton
-
Videos4 months ago
Screen Printer Pivots from In-Person Live Printing to Virtual Events
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Meet the 2020 Rising Stars Awards Winner: David Kent
-
Expert Perspectives4 months ago
How TikTok Turns Your Followers into Customers
-
Headlines4 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Brain Squad — and Make Your Voice Heard!