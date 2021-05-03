Diversity, Inclusivity, and the Screen Printing Industry

Part 1: Black, Female Screen Printers

HOW CAN WE INCREASE diversity in the industry and within your shop? Why is it important to infuse culture? How can shop owners navigate this dialogue within their companies? What are some resources for Black, female entrepreneurs? How can we get more young, diverse people interested in screen printing?

Watch the webinar, held April 13, moderated by Adrienne Palmer with panelists Victoria Jones, Kesney Muhammad, and Deonjala Williams, with special announcement from Ross Hunter, president, ROQ.US.

The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US. Register for the June 15 webinar for the LGBTQ+ community at screenprintingmag.com/letstalkaboutit.

Victoria Jones

Owner, Inbound Ink Screen Printing

Victoria aka “Vic” is a Boston College graduate and was also a member of the Eagles women’s basketball team. After college, she pursued her career in the medical industry, but quickly realized screen printing was her passion. In 2015, Victoria opened Inbound Ink Screen Printing & Embroidery and never looked back. Housing both automatic and manual presses, her Boston-based shop is focused on amazing quality prints and top-notch customer service.

Kesney Muhammad

Co-founder, Big Printing

Kesney Muhammad serves as co-founder of Big Printing Textile Co. When she’s not helping her clients bring fashion brands to life, she’s spending quality time with her husband, mom, and two daughters. “What is most amazing about the garment decoration industry is that it’s ever-changing, constantly growing, and transforming itself, year after year,” says Muhammad. She is currently the brand manager for BP’s largest clients and attended Howard University.

Advertisement

Deonjala “Dee” Williams

T-shirt Printing Coach

Deonjala Williams is the founder of Heart and a Heat Press, an online business educational platform. With more than 12 years of entrepreneurial and retail experience, Deonjala teaches her community how to launch their own profitable T-shirt printing business in 60 days or less.

Deonjala, known more commonly as “Dee,” has had years of corporate employment in retail where she gained significant experience in business, processes, and people management. But this didn’t really satisfy her sense of calling, her love of teaching, and the drive to build something lasting. Unbeknownst to her boss at the time, she had been planning her exit from the “9 to 5” for some time when she handed in her resignation letter with great satisfaction. She went on to found Dee’s Sweet Tees and develop Heart and a Heat Press, changing her and thousands of other people’s lives in the process.