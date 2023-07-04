Not All Bees Bumble…

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser



IN EPISODE 16, Andy MacDougall interviews Nick Rhodes. Nick’s story illuminates why it could be a mistake for anyone (particularly North American politicians, educational institutions, and trade associations) to essentially write off screen printing for anything other than decorating apparel. In this case, print – in a few different forms, not just screen – is a potential solution to yet another 21st-century problem created by humans: declining bee populations.

All this and more on this episode of the "Art, Ad, or Alchemy?" podcast

ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.

