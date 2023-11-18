Squeegee United

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser



IN EPISODE 18, Andy MacDougall reflects on the history and the future of an industry more diverse than many realize. From control panels and electronic interfaces to batteries and biomedical devices – even contributions to Allied victory in WWII – screen printing has always been so much more than decorated apparel. Moving forward, opportunities abound in active clothing, the Internet of Things, clean energy, and beyond. Linked by a common process, our community of squeegee draggers is often underappreciated, but just as influential as ever

All this and more on this episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion column from the November/December digital edition.

ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.

