Art, Ad, or Alchemy
Squeegee United
The diverse, often underrecognized screen printing community has never craved the spotlight.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser
Or listen on your favorite podcasting platform with our RSS link.
IN EPISODE 18, Andy MacDougall reflects on the history and the future of an industry more diverse than many realize. From control panels and electronic interfaces to batteries and biomedical devices – even contributions to Allied victory in WWII – screen printing has always been so much more than decorated apparel. Moving forward, opportunities abound in active clothing, the Internet of Things, clean energy, and beyond. Linked by a common process, our community of squeegee draggers is often underappreciated, but just as influential as ever
All this and more on this episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion column from the November/December digital edition.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Pressing Ahead With New Textile Printing Technologies
Screen Printers Don’t Seem to Like Emailing Their Customers
Digital Prove-Outs Keep Screen Printing On Target
Mounting Adhesive Offers Solution for Bespoke Hats
M&R, Nazdar Announce Partnership
International Coatings White Ink
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Andy MacDougall4 weeks ago
Return from the Edge
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
Standout Screen Printing Women Take the Stage
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
Printing United Alliance Celebrates 50 Years of “The Academy”
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
Stahls Acquires Fulfill Engine
-
Press Releases1 week ago
Mounting Adhesive Offers Solution for Bespoke Hats
-
Digital Printing4 weeks ago
Ricoh DTG Printers
-
Digital Printing4 weeks ago
Epson Hybrid DTG and DTF Printer
-
Press Releases1 week ago
M&R, Nazdar Announce Partnership