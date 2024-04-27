Connect with us

Comfort Colors Announces New Proprietary Dyeing Process Called “Pigment Pure”

Process consumes less energy and uses, on average, three times less water, than other traditional dyeing processes. 
Pigment Pure™ dyeing technology uses, on average, three times less water, consumes less energy and has a quicker processing time versus other traditional dyeing processes. PHOTO: COURTESY OF COMFORT COLORS

(PRESS RELEASE) Christ Church, Barbados — Comfort Colors®, a leading lifestyle brand, is announcing that its proprietary dyeing process, the recipe behind the weathered hues for which Comfort Colors® has come to be known, has a new name and look — Pigment Pure™. 

Built on years of research and development, Pigment Pure™ dyeing technology uses, on average, three times less water, consumes less energy and has a quicker processing time versus other traditional dyeing processes. In addition to a lower-impact dyeing process, Comfort Colors® uses 100% ring-spun U.S. cotton to make durable, long-lasting, and comfortable T-shirts that are Made with Respect®. 

“From soft fabrics to colorful dyes, Comfort Colors® is a brand that’s all about spreading good vibes and making you feel good, and we are doing that with our new dyeing process that helps us create colors inspired by nature using fewer resources,” says Emma Budzisz, Vice-President of Marketing, Gildan Activewear SRL. “Thanks to this technology, our customers can take comfort in knowing that our clothes are always soft, and even softer towards the planet.”  

Comfort Colors® is a brand owned by Gildan Activewear, a manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The company owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labor, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in its long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at gildancorp.com.   

