Konica Minolta Celebrates Customer FSEA Award Wins

(PRESS RELEASE) Ramsey, NJ — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce a project produced on its industrial print production equipment by customer Print Panther Direct in Ontario, Canada has been recognized with a Best of Show: Best Use of Digital Embellishment award by the Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA) as part of its 31st Annual Gold Leaf Awards. This is the second consecutive year a Konica Minolta client has been awarded Best of Show.

The competition evaluates print and packaging submissions that utilize a wide range of finishing techniques, from foil stamping and embossing to specialty coating, film laminating, laser cutting, die cutting and cold foil applications. A record number of entries were received from countries around the world, including the U.S., Canada, India, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, United Kingdom, Japan, South Africa and Taiwan. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners were honored in 53 categories during a reception held on Wednesday, April 10, at the Print Embellishment Conference in Dallas, Texas.

One of two Best of Show awards – Best of Show: Best Use of Digital Embellishment – was presented to Print Panther Direct for the Extreme Digital Guide 4. Originally entered in the category for Best Use of Digital Embellishments – Sample Guide, the team at Print Panther Direct created Konica Minolta’s ‘Extreme Digital Guide 4’ applications portfolio as a way to showcase to customers how printed materials can be enhanced. The company’s digital press allows for extreme embellishment with CMYK, foils, a second pass of CMYK and varnish. Each page of the portfolio was created to push boundaries a little further with multiple set-ups. Print Panther Direct also won Gold Leaf Awards in the Best Use of Digital Foil (Carton) and Best Use of Digital Foil (Varnish Adhesive) categories for its Freida Poster Series by Francisco Herrera.

Eleven other Konica Minolta customers received awards at the annual FSEA event, six of whom won more than a single award, totaling 23 FSEA awards for Konica Minolta customers. The winners included:

Admore, Inc., Macomb, MI: Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Presentation Folder, Silver Leaf Award for Amaizing Folders; Best Use of Digital Inkjet Coating, Bronze Leaf Award for Amaizing Folders

Blue Ocean Press, Fort Lauderdale, FL: Best Use of Unique Fold, Bronze Leaf Award for Oculus – Save The Date; Best Use of Digital Foil (Self Promotion), Silver Leaf Award for On The Wave of Innovation – The Great Wave Off Kanagawa

Cereus Graphics, Phoenix, AZ: Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Greeting Card (Self Promotion), Silver Leaf Award for Holiday Greetings; Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Direct Miler (Digital), Gold Leaf Award for Cereus Digital Embellishment; Best Use of Digital Foil (Self Promotion), Bronze Leaf Award for 50th Anniversary

DMS Color, Pelham, AL: Best Use of Digital Inkjet Coating: Gold Leaf Award for Breakline Kiwi

Elite Print Finishing, Burlington, NC: Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Folding Carton (Self Promo), Bronze Leaf Award for EPF Bourbon Box; Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Client Promotion/Brochure, Silver Leaf Award for NC Museum of History; Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Posters, Silver Leaf Award for Sabine Hot Pink; Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Posters, Gold Leaf Award for Freedom of My Press and Pistil Whipped (OceanGrown804)

Gold Leaf Print & Packaging, Pelham, AL: Best Use of Digital Foil (Carton), Bronze Leaf Award for Avocorto Slide Box; Best Use of Digital Foil (Varnish Adhesive), Bronze Leaf Award for Avocorto Slide Box

NAPCO USA, Sparta, NC: Best Use of Foil/Embossing (Self Promotion), Bronze Leaf Award for NAPCO USA Greatest Hits

PostPress Specialties, Independence, MO: Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Rigid Box, Gold Leaf Award for BBQ Sampler 3 Pk Box

The Seidls’s Bindery Inc., Houston, TX: Best Use of Digital Foil (Carton), Silver Leaf Award for Happy New Year 2024 Champagne Bottle Wrap, Topper & Hanger

SunDance, Orlando, FL: Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Softback Book Cover, Silver Leaf Award for Ferman Wood Art Collection Exhibit Book

Team Concept Printing, Carol Stream, IL: Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Announcement/Invitation (Creative), Silver Leaf Award for Beyond the Diamond White Sox; Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Direct Mailer (Digital), Silver Leaf Award for Team Lux FX

“We are continually impressed with the creativity our customers demonstrate when using our equipment to produce eye-catching pieces that stand out in the market, and are thrilled to see so many of them recognized for their innovation through these award wins,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, Industrial Print and Production Print Business, Konica Minolta. “Congratulations to all the winners in this year’s competition. This is a truly exciting program that allows the industry to showcase world-class applications using the latest digital printing technologies.”

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s Decorative Print and Embellishment products.

About Print Panther: Print Panther Direct is an award-winning commercial print shop providing integrated creative solutions for high-end embellished print. President Christine Yardley is also the Founder of eatprintlove.com, a resource hub for designers, printers, and anyone else interested in the design and production of print media.