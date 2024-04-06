Press Releases
STAHLS’ Lowers Pricing and Offers Free Shipping for DTF Transfers
Same-day shipping is available on orders placed before 8am ET.
(PRESS RELEASE) St. Clair Shores, MI – STAHLS’ has announced quantity price breaks for UltraColor MAX™ direct to film transfers, with free ground shipping available for DTF orders totaling over $149.
As the demand for high-quality direct to film transfers continues to rise, STAHLS’ has taken customer feedback into account to offer a tiered pricing structure that lowers the cost per transfer for higher quantity orders.
The original cost for UltraColor MAX™ DTF transfers was a flat rate $0.06 per square inch. With the new pricing model, the cost starts at $0.06 cents per square inch and decreases as low as $0.04 per square inch as the order quantity increases. Quantity price breaks are based on the number of single pieces ordered per individual design.
STAHLS’ is also offering more savings potential with free freight on UltraColor MAX™ orders over $149. Combined with the new pricing structure and no minimums, STAHLS’ is providing a more accessible, consistent, and cost-effective way for decorators to source reliable direct to film transfers on demand.
With same day shipping available on orders placed before 8am ET and free shipping available for large orders, apparel decorators can now receive their DTF transfers faster than ever and at an even lower cost.
Read more about the new direct to film low pricing and available free shipping at blog.stahls.com/dtf-price-breaks. Find more information about UltraColor MAX™ DTF at stahls.com/ucm-dtf-pr.Advertisement
