JDS Industries Named Master Distributor for STAHLS’

St. Clair Shores, MI – STAHLS’ is announcing the latest Master Distributor for CAD-CUT® HTV and Hotronix® heat presses.

JDS Industries is a family-owned wholesaler for awards, personalization, and signs, based in Sioux Falls, SD, and supplying customers nationwide through a network of 13 warehouses. They are eager to meet the growing demands of the apparel decorating industry by representing the STAHLS’ brand of quality heat transfer materials and Hotronix® equipment and accessories.

“As a leader in the personalized gift, awards, and recognition industries, JDS is excited to begin offering the products that have made STAHLS’ a leader in the world of heat transfer,” says Scott Sletten, President, and CEO of JDS Industries.

Shauna Soom, Director of Global Sales and Service, Hotronix®, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership stating, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with JDS. This collaboration signifies a strategic alignment of values, a commitment to excellence, and a shared vision for delivering unparallelled products and services to our customers.”

JDS Industries joins a nationwide network of distributors that have partnered with STAHLS’ to provide the highest-quality HTV, heat presses, and heat printing accessories to decorators across the United States. STAHLS’ Master Distributors ensure that quality products are more accessible and easier to obtain locally for all heat printers and apparel decorating businesses.

Get more information about JDS Industries and other STAHLS’ Master Distributors.