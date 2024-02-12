Press Releases
PRINTING United Alliance Pinnacle Product Awards 2024 Program Now Open for Entries
Awards are industry’s largest competition for print-related technology and products.
(PRESS RELEASE) Fairfax, Virginia — PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America, today announces that the 2024 Pinnacle Product Awards program is now open for entries through April 12, 2024. The Pinnacle Product Awards recognize products that improve or advance the printing industry with exceptional contributions in quality, capability, and productivity. Information about the program, open exclusively to Alliance Supplier members, can be found here.
2024 Pinnacle Awards Submission Process
The Pinnacle Awards program is a competition created for manufacturers with three main categories: Output devices; Non-Output devices; and Technology, defined as follows:
Pinnacle Product Awards – Output
The Pinnacle Product Award – Output category recognizes output printing products with the tightest delta E to the target. These use the latest Maxwell color management software and X-Rite or Barbieri measuring devices.
Pinnacle Product Awards – Non-output
The Pinnacle Product Award – Non-output category recognizes products that improve or advance the printing industry with exceptional contributions to quality, capability, and productivity.
Pinnacle Product Awards – Technology
The Pinnacle Product Award – Technology category honors the development of technologies predicted to significantly impact commercial printing, digital textiles, packaging, screen printing, wide format, and related industries.
2024 Pinnacle Award product submissions can be made online at https://pinnacleawards.printing.org/. Winners will be acknowledged across various Alliance channels and during PRINTING United Expo, taking place this year September 10-12 in Las Vegas.Advertisement
Pinnacle Award Winners Comment on Value of Program
In 2023, the Pinnacle Awards program recognized 73 noteworthy, winning technology products. Winning the Pinnacle Award is a major asset for any business, serving as a form of recognition and validation, and showcasing excellence and achievements to industry peers and customers.
Winners from the 2023 program comment on the value of the awards for their businesses:
“Anyone can say that they are great innovators, but when an organization like PRINTING United recognizes their efforts, others look at one with enormous respect,” says Amir Ajanee, President & CEO, Prism Inks, Inc. “For Prism Inks, winning the Pinnacle Technology Award has been a great morale booster for all our employees, especially for the ones who created the product. In addition, it has not only helped us with our current customer base, as they look at Prism Inks under ‘bright lights’ now, but the biggest advantage has been with the new customers, because their confidence level has skyrocketed in our products.”
“After winning 37 awards in the last 10 years, I believe these awards have provided our equipment with exposure and recognition we cannot get anywhere else at any cost,” says Ken Parsley, Product Manager, Mutoh America, Inc. “These awards have been huge for our marketing team every year. There is no question that the Pinnacle and Product of the Year Awards have contributed to Mutoh’s sales success.”
Let's Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
STAHLS’ Redefines Apparel Customization with Acquisition of Fulfill Engine
Talking Flatstock and Rock Posters with Tuffy Tuffington
Getting “Tuff” with Art
5 Revenue Generators You Likely Aren’t Thinking About
VersaSTUDIO BY-20 Becomes First Desktop DTF Printer to Earn a BLI 2024 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence
