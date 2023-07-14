PRINTING United Alliance and Domtar Partner for Tree Planting

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America, and Domtar, a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products; announce that the two companies have partnered to launch a special sustainability program for PRINTING United Expo 2023. In this partnership, Domtar has committed to working with local small forest landowners to dedicate land to plant two trees for every registration made for the 2023 Expo, being held in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 18-20. Domtar will additionally highlight other sustainability initiatives, products, and services at its booth on the show floor where attendees can learn more.

DOMTAR“Attending the latest Major American Trade Show Organizers (MATSO) meeting in Anaheim, CA, I was able to participate in a group discussion around sustainability and got to hear to what the other top Expos are doing in this space,” says Mark J. Subers, president, PRINTING United Expo. “As the printing and packaging industry, with great partners such as Domtar, we can take actionable steps to not only ensure we are following best practices, but to also be proactive. I’m thrilled that the team at Domtar is collaborating with the Alliance to drive this initiative forward.”

“As a proud partner of PRINTING United Alliance, Domtar is pleased to collaborate with several of its small forestland owners to plant two trees in 2024 on their forest tracts, in honor of every registrant of the Expo being held this coming October in Atlanta,” says Paige Goff, VP, Sustainability, Domtar.

Spring 2024 Tree Planting Carries Message Throughout the Year

With spring being the prime season for planting trees, those who register for the 2023 Expo will have the chance to see just how far their participating in the Expo goes. From registration, attendees will see interviews and stories about where this dedicated land will be for Expo participants, through to interviews with Domtar’s local farmers, all the way through planting, the growing season, and then the time to launch registration for the 2024 Expo. This message underscores the cyclical nature of the sustainability of paper, its global reach across industries, and then back to the start with the evolution of the next show.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and airlaid nonwovens. With approximately 6,400 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina and Domtar is part of the Paper Excellence group of companies. To learn more, visit domtar.com.

About PRINTING United Alliance

PRINTING United Alliance is the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the United States, comprising the industry’s vast communities. The Alliance serves industry professionals across market segments with preeminent education, training, workshops, events, research, government and legislative representation, safety, and environmental sustainability guidance, as well as resources from our leading media brands – Printing Impressions, Packaging Impressions, Wide-format Impressions, In-plant Impressions, Apparelist, and Print+Promo Marketing. Now a division of PRINTING United Alliance, Idealliance is the global leader in standards training and certification for printing and graphic arts operations across the entire industry supply chain.

PRINTING United Alliance also produces the PRINTING United Expo, the most influential days in printing. The expansive display of technology and supplies, education, programming, and services are showcased to the industry at large, and represents all market segments in one easily accessed place.

