Empire Screen Printing to Host July 2023 Partners in Printing Expo

(PRESS RELEASE) ONALASKA, WI — Empire Screen Printing, a leading manufacturer of screen-printed products, to host the 2023 Partners in Printing Expo on July 27th at the Stoney Creek Inn in Onalaska, Wisconsin. This dynamic show offers imaging and printing professionals the opportunity to experience the latest technology, materials, and equipment while also providing a venue for professionals to showcase their products and innovative applications.

Attendees will be able to engage with experts and leading vendors to learn how they can evolve their businesses to strengthen the printing industry. The vendors include 3M, PolymerFilms, Demak Group, Sefar, Sun Chemical, and many more. Breakout sessions from industry experts will cover cultivating company culture, team motivation, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) topics. Participants will also be able to tour Empire Screen Printing’s facilities to view their environmentally sustainable manufacturing process and leading-edge UV LED curing technology.

The Partners in Printing Expo started as Empire’s National Sales Meeting but has evolved over the years into a fully-fledged print education and networking event with a broader, multifaceted mission. In addition to providing education in printing, promoting the industry and its suppliers, and providing unique networking opportunities, the Partners in Printing Expo seeks to illustrate how to be good stewards of the environment and leave a legacy for future generations.

To learn more about the 2023 Partners in Printing Expo, please visit here.

About Empire Screen Printing

Empire is a family-owned, award-winning business that prides itself on using environmentally-friendly print methods. A full-service company in OEM and POP markets, Empire produces overlays, vinyl decals, crystal-line domes, nameplates, magnets, and roll labels, using UV LED and UV screening, digital, and flexographic printing.

For more information, visit www.empirescreen.com or call 608-783-3301.

