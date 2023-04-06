3M Designates Empire Screen Printing a Preferred Converter

(PRESS RELEASE) ONALASKA, WI — Empire Screen Printing, a leading manufacturer of screen-printed products, has been recognized by 3M, a prominent American multinational conglomerate that applies science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily, as a Preferred Converter. After being a Select Converter for many years, Empire is honored now to receive 3M’s highest level of recognition. Empire’s continuous growth in OEM markets has led to this unique printer and material supplier relationship. This partnership in process improvement means customers can receive custom solutions to meet their specialized labeling needs.

“It is an honor to promote Empire Screen Printing from a Select Converter to a Preferred Converter,” says Chase Luebker, Account Representative and Converter Markets Specialist at 3M. “With their continued focus on sustainability, leading-edge technologies, and process improvement, Empire is a great example of what it means to be part of this elite group. We appreciate the continued partnership with 3M and are excited to grow together in the future.”

3M’s legacy of innovation drives continual improvement of adhesive technologies. By combining powerful tools with the technical support provided by 3M, customers can quickly find products that meet their precise requirements. Empire and 3M look forward to continuing their strategic partnership and growing their relationship by working hand-in-hand to provide customers with effective solutions that meet their needs.

About Empire Screen Printing

Empire is a family-owned, award-winning business that prides itself on using environmentally-friendly print methods. A full-service company in OEM and POP markets, Empire produces overlays, vinyl decals, crystal-line domes, nameplates, magnets, and roll labels, using UV LED and UV screening, digital, and flexographic printing. For more information, visit www.empirescreen.com or call 608-783-3301.