Allmade Launches Earth Day Contest

(PRESS RELEASE) During the month of April, Allmade is inviting Apparel Decorators from all over the country to participate in their Earth Day, Every Day Video Submission Contest. Top prize is an all-expenses paid trip to Honduras to see how Allmade tees are made!

Allmade is an eco-friendly t-shirt company that is based in the Pacific Northwest. Their tri-blend shirts are super soft and are made with only the best ingredients: 50% Repreve polyester (which is made from recycled plastic), 25% organic cotton, and 25% modal. These sustainable fibers save water, reduce your carbon footprint, and repurpose 6 water bottles per shirt that would otherwise end up in the landfill.

They have announced their plans for Earth Day: Show Us How You Do Earth Day, Every Day.

“All you need to do is create a short video reel and share it on or before April 21st. Our Allmade team will reshare every video while our esteemed judges will watch and choose their top 3 favorites! Your video could be you and your team cleaning up in your city, tips and tricks you use to stay sustainably happy year-round, or you can even share a story of someone in your community making a difference for the planet and people! Winners will be announced on Earth Day, April 22, 2023.

1st place is obviously clout for a year, along with an all-expenses paid trip to Honduras, where our Allmade tees are cut & sewn! 2nd place will receive a $1,000 credit for Allmade shirts. 3rd place will receive a $500 donation made in their name to the charity of their choice. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!”

Allmade is committed to producing eco-friendly apparel that reduces environmental impact and provides healthy jobs to workers around the world. Their vision is to disrupt the apparel industry with more sustainable options you can be proud to wear.

Advertisement

Learn more about Allmade and the contest rules at allmade.com/earthday.