Allmade Organizes Earth Day Event with 8 Participating Screen Shops
Attendees can recycle an old shirt and receive an eco-friendly upgrade.
(PRESS RELEASE) On April 22, 2022, eight apparel decorating shops across the country will be hosting events where you can recycle your worn-out tee with an eco-friendly upgrade!
Allmade is an eco-friendly t-shirt company that is based out of the Pacific Northwest. Their shirts are super soft and are made with only the best ingredients: 50% Repreve polyester (which is made from recycled plastic), 25% organic cotton, and 25% Modal. These sustainable fibers save water, reduce your carbon footprint, and repurposes 6 water bottles per shirt that would otherwise end up in the landfill. This tri-blend t-shirt will without a doubt be your new favorite tee!
They have announced their plans for Earth Day: Turning Trash Into Treasure. Allmade is partnering with seven print shops across the nation who will be hosting live print events. They are inviting people from their community to bring in an old shirt to be recycled in exchange for a new Allmade tee. Give one, get one concept. They can also bring in a shirt of their own to upcycle with a new Earth Day design.
Allmade is committed to producing eco-friendly apparel that reduces environmental impact and provides healthy jobs to workers across the world. Their vision is to disrupt the apparel industry with more sustainable options you can be proud to wear.
Learn more about Allmade at allmade.com/impact.
Each location will be adding their own flair to the mix so make sure to follow the shop in your area to see what they're up to!
Join us at these participating locations on April 22, 2022!
Threadbare Print House – 463 Washington St, Eugene, OR 97401
Barrel Maker Printing – Solidarity Triangle at the intersection of Kimball & Diversey/Milwaukee (Chicago, IL)
Calimucho – 398 W. 6th St – Corner of 6th and Mesa. San Pedro, CA Rockford Art Deli – 402 E. State St, Rockford, IL 61104
Rockford Art Deli – 402 E. State St, Rockford, IL 61104
Superior Ink – 2650 W. 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80204
MADE Lab & Pigskin & Pigtails – Print Makers Class – Get tickets HERE. (Ft. Worth, TX)
Printed Threads – 210 South Freeway, Ft. Worth, TX
