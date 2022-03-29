Press Releases
World Emblem Joins SanMar Shipping Program
Customers receive a daily manifest indicating when goods were shipped and will arrive.
(PRESS RELEASE)With World Emblem now a member of SanMar’s Pack Separately Ship Separately (PSST) program, you are assured the greatest convenience and quality of service possible while ensuring your clients’ orders arrive on time.
As part of its program, when SanMar ships blank garments for decoration to World Emblem, they are presorted by order for ease of checking in and staging. You receive a daily manifest from SanMar so you know when goods were shipped and when they will arrive. This allows you to make sure orders are on track.
Shipping from Sanmar is free, and the 2% spoilage protection plan means you are not out of pocket for damaged or misprinted garments. Once World Emblem has completed the decorating, the order is drop shipped directly to the customer.
Also part of the PSST program are discounted spec samples that allow you to collaborate with World Emblem to create impressive pieces that will help close sales. Overall, you find this program helps you reduce costs, increase efficiencies and maximize productivity that will drive the growth of your business.
For more information about SanMar’s PSST program or World Emblem’s contact decorating services, click here. To contact, call (800) 766-0448 or email to [email protected].
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
