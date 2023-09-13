World Emblem Offers Expedited Turn Times

(PRESS RELEASE) World Emblem now offers Expedited Turn Times Service for repeat orders of two types of emblems, FlexStyle and embroidered, for a small convenience fee. Production of embroidered emblems takes one business day, and FlexStyle is three business days.

You can expect the usual high-quality standards; however, if the rush deadline is not met, the order fee and the convenience fee are refunded. The service is not available for new orders with unapproved artwork or molds.

This new program is easy to use. When you are submitting your order online, you will be informed if the selected product is available to be expedited. You can choose it or standard turnaround. When the rush service is selected, it receives a unique order number and priority status. If you need additional products, you will be redirected to the standard delivery cart to complete your order.

You will now be able to offer your repeat customers faster delivery than before, increasing customer satisfaction and sales. World Emblem is not responsible for any shipping and handling delays. For more information about World Emblem, go here. To contact, call (800) 766-0448 or email to sales@worldemblem.com.

About World Emblem