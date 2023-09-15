Press Releases
American Apparel Teams Up With Live Nation
Atlanta’s Midtown Music festival marks the clothing brand’s first appearance as the official apparel supplier for the world’s largest live entertainment company.
(PRESS RELEASE) CHRIST CHURCH, BARBADOS — American Apparel announces a multi-year partnership as the official printwear supplier at select Live Nation festivals in the United States. This marks an exciting moment for the brand as it heightens efforts to deepen connections with its fans. As part of this partnership, American Apparel will be at the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia, debuting its Tee Lab activation booth today.
“We are excited to extend our partnership with Live Nation, the global leader in live entertainment, to feature our iconic American Apparel brand center stage,” says Emma Budzisz, vice-president of Marketing at Gildan Activewear. “Music holds a special place in the hearts of our consumers, and the festival experience presents us with an exceptional opportunity to collaborate with artists and designers to create timeless t-shirt memories for attendees.”
As part of this activation, American Apparel will be on-site at the Music Midtown festival starting today to September 18. The brand will feature its American Apparel Atlanta Tee Lab activation booth, offering festival attendees a one-of-a-kind customization experience. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to receive a complimentary custom printed t-shirt along with embroidered patches, with the American Apparel team offering visitors a dedicated design desk to create their own unique customizations. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase American Apparel printed products directly at the booth. The activation will be supported by a comprehensive social media campaign on the brand’s Instagram channel, which you can explore here.
About American Apparel
American Apparel is an iconic premium clothing brand of timeless apparel, made to leave lasting impressions for all generations and never be replicated. From the legendary fine jersey to the cherished heavyweight cotton, American Apparel delivers both style and quality, elevating fashion to iconic status.
American Apparel is a brand owned by Gildan Activewear, a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America and Bangladesh. The Company operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labor, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in its long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at gildancorp.com.
