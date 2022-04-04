Press Releases
J&A International Donating Profits to Ukraine Refugees
Company is dedicating four business days to relief efforts.
(PRESS RELEASE) The devastating eruption of war in Ukraine is driving people from their homes and safety. The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has now reached more than 3 million. J&A International Limited, a company offering heat transfers and badges based in Lincolnshire, England, of which Randy and Jamie Carr of World Emblem are shareholders, wants to help.
As the result of an organization called Work To Help Ukraine, which presents ideas on how to raise money but is not a charity itself, the management team at J&A came up with a fundraising effort that involves designating four Fridays (March 18 through April 8) where all profits from J&A, Fastpens, Name Badges Intl., and Stickers Intl. would be donated to the Disasters Relief Committee, an organization devoted to coordinating the United Kingdom’s public response to overseas disasters. J&A anticipates this amount will be in the range of more than $52,000 in U.S. currency or £40,000 pounds.
A banner is hanging outside the J&A factory. The company is also inviting its vendors and companies they work with to join them in this fund-raising effort.
They want to show their support of the Ukraine people who are having to endure the loss of their homes and family and do what they can to lessen their suffering. If you would like to join them in making a contribution, you can do so at dec.org.uk/.
To contact, call (800) 766-0448 or email to [email protected]
