Kornit Digital and Amaze Software Join Forces
Collaboration enables sustainable monetization of products through on-demand production and a global fulfillment network.
(PRESS RELEASE) Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashionx and textile production technologies, announced Amaze Software, Inc. – parent company of the Amaze, Spring, and Outfts platforms – has selected KornitX Workflow Solutions and Kornit MAX digital on-demand fabric and textile decoration technologies as the platform to deliver their vision. Combined with the Amaze creator commerce platform, the companies will jointly bring the power of on-demand production and fulfillment to new social media creators, enabling them to better monetize branded products.
Kornit’s Global Fulfillment Network helps companies like Amaze Software connect creators with high-quality garment and textile production facilities. The platform is backed by the KornitX workflow engine, seamlessly integrating across industry-proven Kornit MAX technology-based fabric and textile decoration systems for end-to-end production, visibility, and control.
“The social commerce market is growing rapidly, but creators struggle to capitalize on delivering branded products, as typical production cannot meet the expectations of brands and consumers for greater sustainability, creativity, agility, and market reactivity. Our flexible Global Fulfillment Network and proven on-demand digital textile technologies are designed to tackle those complexities,” said Ronen Samuel, chief executive officer at Kornit Digital. “Combined with Amaze’s significant market reach and focus on creators, we’re enabling branded collections to be delivered without production limitations, wasted inventory, or minimum order requirements – connecting with fans in-market to build tomorrow’s brands while driving price-competitive revenue opportunities.”
Amaze Software’s Spring platform is at the forefront of social commerce and revolutionizes the way Creators monetize their content and engage with their fans. With seamless integrations across renowned social platforms including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok Shops, Twitch, and more. The Spring platform offers an unparalleled opportunity for fans to conveniently make purchases directly from where they consume the Creator’s content. This allows creators to significantly enhance engagement and cultivate a more profound brand presence. Moreover, the user-friendly experience and no cost of entry attracts thousands of aspiring Creators to join the Spring platform daily, further fueling its exponential growth.
“There are more creators on social platforms than ever before. Our vision is to translate these voices into enduring brands by allowing virtually anyone to create and capitalize on their ideas,” said Aaron Day, chief executive officer at Amaze. “Kornit is key to making this possible, allowing us to enter new markets faster, offering better fan experiences and remaining nimble in this ever-changing market.”
For more details on the power of Kornit to link creators with high quality global production, please visit Kornit's Global Fulfillment Network page. To see how the Amaze creator commerce platform can accelerate your business, please see the latest blog.
About Amaze Software Inc.
Amaze Software, Inc. is an all-in-one, end-to-end commerce solution for any creator looking to generate sustainable monetization and depth of community connection. Our creator success solutions include a merchandising platform, advanced commerce design application, and scalable managed services that help anyone sell anything, anywhere. We believe anyone can be a creator and that everyone should be empowered to tell their unique story, cultivate deeper connections with their customers, and create authentic, shoppable experiences that allow them to monetize their passion.
We’re on a mission to unleash potential and make it easy to create, share, and sell products and services. Build a no-code web page at www.amaze.co or launch a free store at www.springforcreators.com.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.
