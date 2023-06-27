Press Releases
LaserTek Solutions Becomes Stahls’ Master Distributor in Pittsburgh
Joins nationwide network of Stahls’ distributors, providing easy accessibility to materials and equipment for apparel decorating industry.
(PRESS RELEASE) ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI — STAHLS’ announces new Master Distributor for CAD-CUT HTV and Hotronix heat presses.
LasterTek Solutions is based in Pittsburgh, PA and services customers nationwide with vinyl cutters, print/cut systems, and engravers. They are to represent the STAHLS’ brand and help meet the growing demands of the apparel decorating industry.
“We look forward to offering Stahls’ products to make our customers even more successful and offer quick accessibility,” says LaserTek Solutions Owner Jeffrey Cuny, “Becoming a Stahls’ Dealer was on our wish list.”
LaserTek Solutions joins a nationwide network of distributors that have partnered with STAHLS’ to provide high-quality heat printing materials, equipment, and supplies across the United States. The STAHLS’ Master Distributors ensure that quality products are more accessible and easier to obtain locally for all heat printers.
For more information about LaserTek Solutions and more distributors, please visit here.
About STAHLS’
STAHLS', a GroupeSTAHL company, is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies. STAHLS' provides customers with the most cost effective and efficient ways to decorate garments. STAHLS' is headquartered in St. Clair Shores, MI, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit stahls.com, call 800.4.STAHLS, or email info@stahls.com.
