PRINTING United Alliance Announces Inaugural Leadership Summit Advisory Board and Event Details
Event will take place February 12-14 at the PGA National Resort in West Palm Beach, FL.
(PRESS RELEASE) Fairfax, Virginia — PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America, today announces its inaugural PRINTING United Leadership Summit advisory board members, and more information about the event taking place on February 12-14 at the PGA National Resort in West Palm Beach, FL. Event details and the full agenda can be found here.
Inaugural Leadership Summit
Based on the foundation of the Alliance’s previously held and successful SPIRE events, the 2024 Leadership Summit will address the industry’s most pressing challenges in a peer-to-peer environment where exclusive research-based presentations are offered, based on the Alliance’s invaluable annual research studies. The agenda will include sessions based on analysis from business intelligence reports, as well as findings from exclusive studies that identify the top segments for printing in the U.S. market and the convergence/diversification patterns across the industry.
Many of the popular aspects of the Alliance’s “Summit” model will be adopted including executive boardroom sessions moderated by professional facilitators, one-to-one meetings, and more. An attendee-only executive briefing will be created and distributed to all attendees which will include input from all groups with actionable takeaways and best practices. The event will additionally serve as a time to unwind with industry colleagues in a luxury setting with social activities to round out the experience, as is custom for the Alliance’s Summit events.
Advisory Board Members Comprised of Veteran Industry Executives
The PRINTING United Leadership Summit Advisory Board reflects the industry’s diverse landscape and is comprised of exceptional executives in the print industry. Founding advisory board members are:
- Brian Adam, president, Olympus Group
- Eric Blohm, president and COO, Freedom Graphic Systems
- Lane Hickey-Wiggins, president and CEO, Douglass Screen Printers, Inc. dba DPRINT
- Brian Hite, principal and co-founder, Image Options
- Eric Kahle, chief revenue officer, Visual Marking Systems
- Jennifer Pettinger, CEO, Sun Print Solutions
- Jonathan Wallace, president, Wallace Graphics
“As a printer, broadening your circle of peer relationships is one of the most important aspects of preparing your business to meet the challenges of today,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, PRINTING United Alliance. “To do so in an environment that structures conversation while also allowing freeform dialog is unique and powerful. The Leadership Summit was built with this in mind. I have no doubt that attendees will appreciate this singular and much needed event.”
Qualified Event Attendance
To preserve the success and exclusivity of the event, the Leadership Summit model is based on a variety of qualified factors. Those senior-level executives interested in attending the Summit can fill out this form to learn more about how to qualify.
Leadership Summit Sponsors
The Leadership Summit is supported and made possible in part by leading industry organizations. Keynote sponsors for the 2024 event are: Canon Solutions America; Fujifilm Graphic Systems USA, Inc.; and HP. Platinum sponsors are: Agfa; EFI; and Tecnau, Inc. Gold sponsors include: Clients First Print Solutions; Durst; Greentex; New Direction Partners; OGC Solutions; swissQprint; USI Affinity; and Xeikon America.
Join the Alliance
If you would like to learn more about becoming an Alliance member and participate in leading industry events such as the PRINTING United Leadership Summit, visit www.printing.org/membership, or call 888-385-3588 to speak with our membership team for more information.
About PRINTING United Alliance: PRINTING United Alliance is the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America, comprised of the industry’s vast communities. The Alliance serves industry professionals across market segments with preeminent education and training through iLEARNING+, workshops, events, research, government and legislative representation, safety, and environmental sustainability guidance, as well as resources from our leading media brands – Printing Impressions, Packaging Impressions, Wide-format Impressions, In-plant Impressions, Apparelist, and Print+Promo Marketing. Now a division of PRINTING United Alliance, Idealliance is a global leader in standards training and certification for printing and graphic arts operations across the entire industry supply chain.
PRINTING United Alliance also produces the PRINTING United Expo, the most influential days in printing. The expansive display of technology and supplies, education, programming, and services are showcased to the industry at large, and represents all market segments in one easily accessed place.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
