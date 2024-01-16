SAi Promotes 2 Execs to Drive Sales and Enhance Customer Experience

(PRESS RELEASE) Sarasota, Florida, USA — SA International (SAi), the leading provider of software solutions for the signmaking, digital printing, textile and CNC machining industries, has announced the promotion of both Bobby Cagle as its new North America Sales Director and of Katherine Magee to the position of Senior Manager of Customer Experience.

The two promotions serve to represent SAi’s commitment to providing an excellent customer experience and to drive growth and innovation in the signmaking and digital printing industries.

Prior to his latest appointment, Cagle was East Coast Channel Sales Manager, a role he assumed upon joining SAi in October 2019. With over 12 years of experience as an Account Manager, Cagle is well-versed in the industry. In his new position, he will be based in Charlotte, NC, and will oversee the sales of SAi’s Flexi signmaking software and EnRoute CAD/CAM design software throughout North America. This will see him manage Channel Sales Managers and collaborate closely with resellers and manufacturers to expand SAi’s market presence.

Cagle’s main objective is to maintain both Flexi and EnRoute’s position as the preferred software solutions in the printing, cutting, and routing markets by working with manufacturers and resellers to constantly develop the software to their specific needs.

In another positive move, Katherine Magee has been promoted to Senior Manager of Customer Experience for North America. Magee joined SAi in 2020, having previously accumulated over fifteen years of experience in roles including other sales positions. Her transition to SAi saw her first assume the role of Customer Service Manager, where she managed the Customer Service, Inside Sales Team, and Orders Department.

In her new position, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Magee will oversee the Technical Support, Customer Service, Inside Sales Teams, and Orders Department for North America. Her responsibilities will include maintaining the ticketing system, handling customer escalations, and advancing customer satisfaction.

When asked what attracted her to SAi, Magee expressed her admiration for SAi: “The company has the ideal combination of being an international company with the close-knit feel of a family-run business. I have received warmth and support from the entire company – a key factor in my decision to join SAi and to continue working here.”

Magee has set several objectives for her new role, centering on enhancing systems to improve productivity and customer satisfaction: “I am fully committed to creating a better experience for SAi’s customers across all departments. This will be achieved by conducting internal quarterly training sessions, updating and maintaining internal and external help guides, and creating a cloud-based file system to share accurate and up-to-date documentation across multiple teams.

Commenting on the new appointments, Mikki Webb, President and CEO, SAi, says: “We continue to grow as a company and the promotions of both Bobby and Katherine symbolize our dedication to constantly explore ways of improving processes as well as recognize the hard work and dedication of our employees.”